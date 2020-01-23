Girl Scout cookie season is just around the corner!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clear those pantry shelves and prepare your appetite. One of the nation's most anticipated and tastiest fundraisers has returned for another season, Girl Scout cookie season! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets with scout Peyton Love and volunteer Jo Blackburn with the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council at the organization's warehouse where nearly 213,000 cookies are being sold. During her visit, she learns what's new this season and how cookie sales are supporting local Girl Scout troops throughout the area.

Cookie sale being Feb. 1.