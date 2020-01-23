Girls Scout cookie lovers, rejoice! Sales begin Feb. 1

Clear those pantry shelves and prepare your appetite. One of the nation's most anticipated and tastiest fundraisers has returned for another season, Girl Scout cookie season! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets with scout Peyton Love and volunteer Jo Blackburn  with the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council at the organization's warehouse where nearly 213,000 cookies are being sold. During her visit, she learns what's new this season and how cookie sales are supporting local Girl Scout troops throughout the area.

Cookie sale being Feb. 1.

