Large fire breaks out at plastic company near IAH

HOUSTON- A fire broke out at a business near Bush Intercontinental Airport Wednesday night, sending flames shooting into the sky.

The fire happened at a facility located in the 19700 block of Aldine Westfield Road that refurbishes plastic pallets. The Environmental Protection Agency was called in to make sure that what was burning was not releasing any harmful chemicals. They deemed the area safe and said that no one that lives in the area should be concerned.

The Aldine Fire Department got the call around 10:20 p.m. As soon as they got there and saw how large the fire was, they immediately called for a second alarm.

“There was approximately a 200 by 400 foot area of plastic totes stacked four high, so it was a large fire. We know what the chemicals were in the plastic totes and they are non-hazardous," said Aldine Fire Chief Dave Parker.

In addition, the chief explained that this fire was tough to tackle because there is an issue with water supply in the area and there aren’t many hydrants, so they had to call in tankers from neighboring departments.

By the end of it, about seven fire departments and about 60 firefighters responded to help the Aldine Fire department fight this blaze.

It all happened outside towards the back of the facility, so none of the buildings were damaged and thankfully, there were no injuries.