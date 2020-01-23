Paranormal Cirque brings magical and mysterious adventure to Houston

Do you like to live on the edge and love thrilling performances? Starting on Jan. 23 through 26, Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a mature audience!
