Paranormal Cirque brings magical and mysterious adventure to Houston

Posted 10:35 AM, January 23, 2020, by
Do you like to live on the edge and love thrilling performances? Starting on Jan. 23 through 26, Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a mature audience!

