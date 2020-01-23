Do you like to live on the edge and love thrilling performances? Starting on Jan. 23 through 26, Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a mature audience!
Paranormal Cirque gives audience ‘edge of your seat’ performances in Cypress
Paranormal Cirque brings magical and mysterious adventure to Houston
Chills and magical thrills at Paranormal Cirque in Cypress
