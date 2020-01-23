Throwback Thursday: ‘Rock 101 KLOL’ memories to appear in new documentary for 50th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After many years of breaking barriers for their loyal listeners, Rock 101 KLOL is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new documentary, tentatively called “Runaway Radio: The Rise and Fall of KLOL-FM.”

Documentary director and media blogger Mike McGuff along with Texas Radio Hall of Famers and former KLOL DJs Dayna Steele and "Outlaw" Dave Andrews share memories of the iconic radio station and details about the documentary.

"Outlaw" Dave is hosting the "50th Anniversary of 101 KLOL Party" on Jan. 23 at The Wildcatter Saloon in Katy.