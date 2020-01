Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, we're continuing to highlight artwork done by Spoorthi Cherivirala, a senior at Fort Bend ISD's Dulles High School.

Her first piece today is called "All In a Day's Work." Spoorthi says this drawing illustrates the Texas culture that she grew up around and has known her entire life.

Spoorthi's second piece is called "Time's a Wastin'." For this piece, Spoorthi says she used the cow to portray how fast time goes by since cows days are numbered.