Possible case of new Coronavirus reported in Brazos County

A possible case of the new Coronavirus has now been reported in Brazos County. Health officials say the patient, a student at Texas A&M University, was showing symptoms after a trip to China.

Doctors say the student had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the new virus started.

He's currently being kept in isolation at home. We're told he developed mild symptoms within the 14- day window, prompting the response. Announcing the developments at a press conference Thursday, officials say there's good news, he seems to be improving.

“The patient is being monitored and we have been in contact with the patient today as well and are tracking. Again, fortunately, his symptoms are not severe and he is doing well," explained Dr. Eric Wilke, the Brazos County Health Authority.

The Coronavirus sickened hundreds of people in Wuhan, China before spreading to other cities in Asia and abroad. So far, this is the second suspected case in the United States, coming just days after Washington state confirmed the first case in the country.

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat. It's recommended that anyone who starts experiencing symptoms worse than a cold reach out to a doctor immediately. For more information on the virus, visit the CDC website.