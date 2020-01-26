Kobe Bryant killed in Los Angeles helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. — Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning.
Bryant was reportedly in his private helicopter with three other people when it crashed, multiple sources have confirmed to CNN.
No one on board the helicopter survived.
TMZ first reported that Bryant died in the crash. Vanessa Bryant was not on the helicopter, according to TMZ.
The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.
Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death.