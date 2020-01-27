Harmony School of Innovation presents ‘In Deep Thought’ and ‘Sunset’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Art Spot is our wall on Morning Dose where we feature student artwork, and this week, we're showing you pieces from two Harmony Public Schools -- Harmony School of Innovation and Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology.

Our first piece comes to us from Lesley Sorto Maximo, an eighth grader over at Harmony School of Innovation. It's called "In Deep Thought." Leslie says this piece is about a person who always worries about others, but not themselves.

Our second piece comes to us from Valeria Santos. She's a sixth grader at Harmony School of Innovation. It's called "Sunset," and Valeria says she simply wanted to capture the beauty of a sunset by using warm colors.