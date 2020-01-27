Voodoo Doughnut casts a spell on Houston with 52 flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets with Voodoo Doughnut Senior Operations Specialist Heidi Durfee for a grand tour of the Buffalo Heights location.]

A spell has been cast, and Houston, we're already in love!

Nationwide craft doughnut chain Voodoo Doughnut expanded its operations to the Houston area with a brand new location along Washington Avenue. The new shop had a successful launch Jan. 15 as it opened its doors for the first time to Houston fans of the Portland-based brand.

"We've sold a lot of doughnuts since opening— a whole lot," Senior Operations Specialist Heidi Durfee said.

The most popular menu item is the Voodoo Dozen, which features a selection of the best flavors the shop has to offer like the salty, sweet maple bacon doughnut and a strawberry icing and sprinkles doughnut nicknamed the Homer Simpson.

"Thing about Voodoo is our experience is as unique as our doughnuts," Durfee said. We have 52 different types of doughnuts to choose from, and we have over 80 employees in this store who are just as unique as what we sell. So when you come in, there's long lines, beautiful doughnuts to peruse. Our team will walk you through all kinds of doughnuts and tell you their favorites, and we do a lot of special things in the shop as well— weddings and everything!"

This location also features hand painted artwork from Houston native and muralist Wiley Robertson.