Harmony School of Innovation presents ‘Picasso 17’ and ‘Post-Mortem of Boredom’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our first piece is by 11-year-old Sophia Quiroga. She is a sixth-grader at Harmony School of Innovation, and her painting is called "Picasso 17." Sophia says that she simply wanted to create her own cubist painting by using elements of art and watercolor paint.

Our second piece is by 14-year-old Victoria Phu. She is an eighth-grader at Harmony School of Innovation, and her drawing is called "Post-Mortem of Boredom." Victoria says her inspiration came from the movie — "Call me by your name." The man in the drawing is waiting and missing his spouse so much, he begins to crack.