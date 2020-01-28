HPD: Teenager dies after being shot by friend in southeast Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A teenager is dead after being shot in the head by a friend during an argument in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers were called to the 7300 block of Lindencrest Street around midnight Tuesday after a woman called in about an assault and said that she saw the victim lying in the stairwell with a gunshot wound.

Authorities took a 38-year-old suspect into custody and police say he was a friend of the victim.

“The information that we’re getting is that the victim came over here to hang out with the suspect and for whatever reason there was some sort of verbal altercation and gunshots heard," explained Houston Police Sgt. Joshua Horn.

The victim's mother confirmed that her son's name was Guillermo Chino Jr. and he was 15 years old.

Chino’s mother, Maribel, says they live nearby and her son told her he was going to walk to the apartments down the street and would be back soon.

“He said 'I love you mom and I’ll be here in 30 minutes and you will see me back', and I cannot believe this. I’m destroyed from my heart right now. I was in my parking lot and I heard shots, two times," explained Maribel.

She went on to say that she does not know what caused the fight.