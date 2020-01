Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Multi-Sensory Touch to See Art Exhibit features oil paintings and clay reliefs by world-renowned artist and retina specialist Dr. Stephanie A. Skolik.

The exhibit's mission is to make art accessible to the visually impaired community and expand the way in which sighted individuals view paintings.

Multi-Sensory Touch to See Art Exhibit will be featured at the ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival at the Joe Frank Theater of the Arts at the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC starting on Feb. 11.