Ticket prices skyrocket for first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant’s death

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — The death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant shocked the nation and the world. Tributes poured in from fans, fellow players, presidents, former presidents and world leaders. But no city felt the loss quite like the people of Los Angeles.

Now those in L.A. want to say goodbye and are willing to shell out thousands to go to the Lakers’ next home game. That will be Friday at Staples Center against the Portland Trailblazers since the Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to postpone Tuesday’s game.

Before Bryant’s death, the cheapest pair of tickets for Friday’s game was $190 each on the site TickPick.com and $199 each on StubHub.com. Since Bryant’s death, those prices have increased more than five-fold.

The cheapest pair of tickets on TickPick are now $1,104 as of Tuesday morning and $1,132 on StubHub.

Courtside tickets are going for more than $47,000.

After Friday, the next game for the Lakers is Feb. 4 against the San Antonio Spurs. The cheapest ticket prices for that game are right around $200.

Meanwhile, the Lakers’ current superstar, LeBron James, posted his thoughts on Bryant’s death Monday night, saying he’s heartbroken.

“Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!” James said in part.