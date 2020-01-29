Man shot twice while trying to escape robbery attempt in southeast Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects after a man says three people tried to rob him Tuesday night in southeast Houston. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the Gulfgate area in the 2400 block of Lidstone Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot twice. Authorities say the victim told them that he was walking down the street when three men approached him and told them they wanted his money and for him to take off his clothes.

“At that point and time, the complainant, obviously scared, ran. They shot him from behind. One of the bullets grazed his head, cut him pretty good and also hit him in the hand," explained Lt. Wilkins with the Houston Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay. The search for the suspects is ongoing.