"In the Loop" host on Sports Radio 610 Landry Locker shares thoughts on Bill O'Brien's new role, Dusty Baker's potential new title, prediction on Sunday's Big Game and memories of Kobe Bryant.
Sports radio host shares prediction on big game, memories of Kobe Bryant
-
Radio host John Lopez shares prediction of Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs playoffs
-
UH alum, his wife and daughter among victims in LA helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant
-
Big Game Bound: Who should America root for, Chiefs or 49ers?
-
Alicia Keys and Boys II Men open Grammys with powerful musical tribute to Kobe Bryant
-
Remembering 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash
-
-
Kobe Bryant left his mark on Hollywood, too
-
Shaq on Kobe Bryant: ‘There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through’
-
Fans, celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant
-
Sports Radio Host John Lopez talks Houston Astros investigation
-
Shaq on Kobe’s death: ‘I wish I could say something to him again’
-
-
Ticket prices skyrocket for first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant’s death
-
‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing Bryant’s number sinks game-winning shot
-
‘Didn’t know where else to go:’ Fans gather outside Staples Center following death of Kobe Bryant