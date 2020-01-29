Tompkins High School students share heartfelt message about ‘Texans High School Coach of the Year’

Posted 12:45 PM, January 29, 2020, by
Data pix.

After taking Tompkins High School's football team from zero wins in 2017 to a playoff contender in 2018 and 2019, head football coach Todd McVey was recently selected as "Houston Texans High School Coach of the Year."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.