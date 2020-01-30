Dickinson High School standout Tramon Mark is this week’s Class Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tramon Mark showed up at Dickinson High School as a 6-foot-2 freshman ready to play the game of basketball.

"He was a tall drink of water; he just kept on growing," Coach Jason Wilson said.

But he didn't just grow physically to the 6-foot-4, 180-pound point guard he is today, he grew as a leader as well.

Going into freshman year I didn't really know what I was doing, I didn't really know what was going on," Tramon said. "Skip through those four years, and now, I'm here. I'm locked in. I know exactly what I'm doing i know exactly what I want to do."

So what does he want to do? Attend the University of Houston to play for Coach Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars.

"Every time I went up there to visit, it just always felt like home," Tramon said. "It just always felt like I just wanted to be there. Every time I went up there, all the guys and just coaching staff and fans it was just always great."

Family, friends, and his teammates are all happy with Tramon's choice to make the short trip up I-45. That means throughout his college career Tramon will continue to have the same cheering section.