All week, we've been showcasing artwork from students over at Harmony Public Schools on The Art Spot. Today's pieces of ceramic art come to us from students at Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology.

The first piece of a ceramic art was done by Waverly May, and it's called "Charlie Demilio."

The second piece of ceramic art was done by Mayrelie Ramerez, and it's called "CJS."

The third piece of ceramic art was done by Vanessa Garcia, and it's called "2 Sides."