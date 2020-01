Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The trailer drop Monday for an upcoming show that is giving Houston music fans chills.

"All Screwed Up" is a new biographical series about hip-hop icon and the father of a genre that has defined the Houston music scene, DJ Screw. The series, produced and directed by Issac "Chill" Yowman," was influenced by several figures in the artist's life including famous rapper Lil Keke.

Lil Keke and Yowman visits Morning Dose to talk about the inspiration behind the film.