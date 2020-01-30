Score Big Game specials at Sticky’s Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It isn't a Super Bowl watch party without those classic snacks: nachos, sliders and chicken wings! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe tightens her apron and hits the fryers at Sticky's Chicken in Sawyer Yards, where owner Patsy Vivares cooks a fresh batch of wings and explains how this family-ran restaurant became a favorite among locals and celebrities like DeAndre Hopkins, Wiz Khalifa and others.

According to the National Chicken Council— yes, it's a thing— Americans are expected to down 1.4 billion chicken wings in 2020. That's enough wings to circle Earth about three times.