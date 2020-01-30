Town hall hosted, another lawsuit filed in wake of NW Houston explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- After last week’s explosion, hundreds of families still have a lot of questions about the recovery process. A town hall meeting was held Wednesday night to address some of their concerns. The meeting was hosted by council member Amy Peck and was held at the church that has become the recovery center for this disaster.

It was a packed house, and the idea was to give residents impacted by the explosion the opportunity to ask questions and meet with the Red Cross, Memorial Assistance Ministries, and several other charities as well as Houston Volunteer Lawyers and Lone Star Legal Aid.

Two people were killed and 450 structures were damaged in this explosion that happened last Friday morning at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Company on Gessner Road.

Since then, lawsuits have been filed against the company. One filed recently claims that the blast severely injured two sleeping children when their roof collapsed on them.

Phillip Burnham and Deztini Southall, the parents of the children, allege their kids had to be hospitalized for their injuries because of the gross negligence of the Watson company and other defendants.

As the recovery continues, the Small Business Administration is set to visit the impacted area, so you may see SBA representatives as they go door-to-door to assess property damage.

There are still caseworkers ready to help at the recovery center which is at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4703 East Shadowdale Drive.