Fort Bend ISD’s Dulles High School presents ‘A Day in D.C.’ and ‘Making Memories’

The Art Spot is our wall on Morning Dose where we feature student artwork, and all this week, we've been showing you pieces by Spoorthi Cherivirala. She's a senior over at Fort Bend ISD's Dulles High School.

Her first piece today is called "A Day in D.C." Spoorthi says she made that piece showcasing the city's unique and historically rich atmosphere as a way to remember the city while she was there visiting her brother.

Her second piece is called "Making Memories." Spoorthi says it's a self-portrait, capturing a moment while she was watching a Ferris wheel.