Fort Bend ISD’s Dulles High School presents ‘A Day in D.C.’ and ‘Making Memories’

Posted 8:42 AM, January 31, 2020, by
Data pix.

The Art Spot is our wall on Morning Dose where we feature student artwork, and all this week, we've been showing you pieces by Spoorthi Cherivirala. She's a senior over at Fort Bend ISD's Dulles High School.

Her first piece today is called "A Day in D.C." Spoorthi says she made that piece showcasing the city's unique and historically rich atmosphere as a way to  remember the city while she was there visiting her brother.

Her second piece is called "Making Memories." Spoorthi says it's a self-portrait, capturing a moment while she was watching a Ferris wheel.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.