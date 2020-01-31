Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology presents ceramic paintings, designs

All week long, we've been showing you artwork from students at Harmony Public Schools. Our last three pieces are from students over at Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology.
The first piece is by 13-year-old Bea Angeles. She's in the eighth grade, and her piece is called "Chrissy the Cat." She says her painting was about a happy cat that was dreaming about love and affection.
The second piece is by 13-year-old Cindi Granados-Villalta. She's in the seventh grade, and her piece is called "Florals." Cindi said she chose that design and title because she likes flowers.
The third piece is by 13-year-old Aerial Mathis. She's in the eighth grade, and she painted Spongebob on her piece because she says that was her favorite TV show growing up.