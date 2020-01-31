Man killed in drive-by shooting in south Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A man was shot multiple times while sitting in his truck Thursday evening in south Houston. It happened in the 3600 block of Yosemite Street.

According to authorities, several residents of the Yellowstone area called in saying they heard multiple gunshots around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities are saying this was a drive-by shooting. The victim, a 37-year-old male, was shot several times and was taken to Ben Taub where he died from his injuries.

A detective on scene says from what they know so far, the victim did not live in the area, but he worked as a contractor and may have been there working on his late mother’s house.

Authorities say more than ten shots were fired and so far, there has been no person of interest identified.

“The crime suppression team from southeast put out a be on the lookout, not necessarily a suspect vehicle at this time, but they put out a be on the lookout for a dark blue older model possible Honda, not sure if it is a hatchback or a sedan at this moment. We are going to be able to possibly retrieve video from this street," explained HPD Detective Charlie Lamont.

They did interview one witness and he has since been released. If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call HPD homicide or Crime Stoppers.