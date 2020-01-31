Meet the adorable players of this year’s annual Meadowlake Puppy Bowl

Posted 10:44 AM, January 31, 2020, by
Data pix.

While sports fans are gearing up for the big game, animal lovers are preparing for another big event— the Puppy Bowl! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is pumped for the 3rd annual Meadowlake Puppy Bowl as she heads to the Meadowlake Pet Resort in The Galleria to meet the adorable players.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.