Parents asking for Conroe ISD board trustee to step down after anti-LGBTQ remarks

Last fall, a drag queen went to a Willis ISD school to teach the cosmetology students makeup techniques. When Dale Inman, a Conroe ISD Board Trustee found, he took to social media because he has children who attend Willis ISD. In his post, Inman said that he didn't want alternative lifestyles being promoted in Montgomery County schools.

He even told local newspaper Community Impact:

"The LGBTQ community is one of the most vile, hate-filled communities I've ever come across, and I've spent time in the Middle East with Hezbollah and radical Muslims."

When Rachel Walker, a Conroe ISD parents and ally/advocate for the LGBTQ community found out, she took action by first going to the Willis ISD board meeting.

"I was at that meeting speaking as a parent who has children in Conroe ISD, speaking as an ally, and as a Christian," Walker said. "Because that's kind of where he took the issue because he was feeling that Christian kids at Willis ISD were being attacked for their beliefs."

But Rachel didn't stop there. She also went to the Conroe ISD board meeting where Inman was sitting as a member. She read a statement, part of which asked him to apologize and to resign. While some parents defended Mr. Inman at some of the meetings, Rachel hasn't been alone in this process. Other parents and even students have been speaking out, and attending the board meetings.

With a new semester underway, Rachel says she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"So in our family we always say that everybody has a seat at the table. We make space for all religious beliefs, all ethnic backgrounds, all sexual orientations, all gender identities. What we don't make space for is hate, and unfortunately, hate has a seat at the table right now. When hate is allowed, love has to be louder, so that's just what I'm doing." Walker said. "When you're an ally and sit in a place of privilege -- when hate is loud, you have to be louder. I'll be at every single board meeting until he decides to apologize to the people that he hurt."

The CW 39 reached out to Conroe ISD and Mr. Inman, but at the time of the airing of this story, we had still not heard back.