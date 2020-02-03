California woman says missing dog was euthanized, ‘thrown away’ after just 3 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA)– Three days after 12-year-old Shar-Pei Reina ran away from her Southern California home, her heartbroken owner learned that the animal had already been picked up by animal control officials and euthanized.

The dog, which was deaf and half-blind, was taken to a veterinary office in Pico Rivera, rather than a shelter, where officials determined she was unhealthy and put her down.

Animal control officials and the veterinary office both said they detected no identifying microchip implanted in the dog, although owner Juana Lopez said the dog had been fitted with one.

"Why would you put a dog down knowing someone might be looking for it," Lopez said., adding that she raised the pup since she was 6 weeks old.

The dog was old and had health problems, but was receiving regular medical treatment, Lopez said.

"I couldn't even get the body back, because they had thrown her away already," she said.