Houston Botanic Garden to open this Fall

Houston Botanic Garden is capturing the world's attention, and it's still under construction!

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe goes for a stroll with Houston Botanic Garden President Claudia Gee Vassar to learn more about the program and the latest project developments. Once completed, visitors will be able to experience indigenous and international plant life in an environment that is both beautiful and education.

Houston Botanic Garden pilot programs to launch this spring, but the grand opening is scheduled for Fall 2020.