Spring ISD’s Spring High School presents ‘Youth’ and ‘Virtual Reality’

The Art Spot is our wall on Morning Dose where we feature student artwork. This week, we're featuring pieces from students over at Spring ISD's Spring High School.

The first piece is by 18-year-old Monique Williams. She's a senior over at Spring High School, and her piece is called "Youth." It's a portrait/painting of her nephew. She says art is something she enjoys because it comes naturally to her, and she enjoys creating things that fit into her world.

The second piece is by 17-year-old Sophia Rojas, a junior at Spring High School. Her painting is called "Virtual Reality," and Sophia says she wanted to represent herself in different ways, and to express herself visually.