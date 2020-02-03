Super Bowl highlights with ‘In the Loop’ radio host

In the Loop radio host Landry Locker discusses highlights and other key moments with Morning Dose's Hannah Trippett after the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV.

