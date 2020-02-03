Suspected drunken driver crashes truck into HPD officer’s home in Humble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBLE, Texas — A man was taken into custody for allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing into the home of an HPD officer Sunday night.

Harris County Precinct Four constable deputies and the Eastex Fire Department responded to a call about a vehicle into a house in the 20100 block of Woodhall Lane in Humble around 11:20 p.m.

Authorities say the driver of a white pickup truck first ran into a parked mini van and then continued on, running into the garage of the home.

The garage had been converted into a bedroom, but thankfully, no one was in the room when the crash happened. The driver was checked out in an ambulance and then placed into the back of the patrol car. No injuries were reported.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.