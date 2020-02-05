$75K bond set for 19-year-old accused of murdering teen in Atascocita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Nineteen-year-old Brodrick Pappillion has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of another teen. Investigators said the deadly shooting happened early Sunday morning in Atascocita.

Authorities were called to the 6800 block of Treeline Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old in a bayou that runs along some houses. He had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Memorial Hermann and later passed away from his injuries.

BREAKING: Homicide investigators have arrested Brodrick Pappillion, 19, on a murder charge in connection with Sunday's slaying of an 18-year-old man in the 6800 block of Treeline in Atascocita. #hounews pic.twitter.com/PIQGi9x5fl — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 4, 2020

Pappillion was arrested Tuesday morning and appeared in probable cause court overnight. There, we learned that a witness told authorities that Pappillion and the victim left a house party where they were all together to commit a robbery.

The witness told authorities after they left the party, Pappillion and the victim showed up at his house.

“That witness stated that at 1:40 a.m. the defendant and the complainant arrived at his residence. That witness stated that the defendant was irritated at the complainant for not committing the robbery because the target was an elderly woman,” a court representative said.

The probable cause statement also said there was surveillance of the teens at that witnesses’ house. It was just a short time later that police were called to Treeline Drive after residents heard shots fired in the area.

Pappillion’s bond is set at $75,000 dollars. He is set to appear in court on Thursday.