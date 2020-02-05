BBVA Stadium tour with GM Juan Rodriguez

Posted 10:59 AM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 02:07PM, February 5, 2020
Data pix.

BBVA Stadium General Manager Juan Rodriguez brings Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe on a guided tour of the venue following some recent upgrades. He also explains what makes this stadium experience second to none.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.