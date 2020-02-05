Legal expert shares tax tips all U.S. filers should know

Posted 8:56 AM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 09:10AM, February 5, 2020
Lucy Petry of Petry Law Firm visits Morning Dose to share the key tax tips all U.S. filers should know when submitting their 2019 taxes as well as ways to quickly spot IRS scams and other schemes.

