Makai Walker may be small but she has big dreams! This 10-year-old Houstonian is the proud the proud owner of Kai's Kookies, a start-up bakery specializing in keto-friendly cookies and other health-conscious sweet treats. She visits Morning Dose to share her experience as a young entrepreneur and how her business venture got started.
Meet the 10-year-old owner of Kai’s Kookies
