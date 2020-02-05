Meet the 10-year-old owner of Kai’s Kookies

Posted 9:53 AM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 09:54AM, February 5, 2020
Data pix.

Makai Walker may be small but she has big dreams! This 10-year-old Houstonian is the proud the proud owner of Kai's Kookies, a start-up bakery specializing in keto-friendly cookies and other health-conscious sweet treats. She visits Morning Dose to share her experience as a young entrepreneur and how her business venture got started.

