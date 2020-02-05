Spring ISD’s Spring High School presents ‘L’espirit Du Frustré’ and ‘Creative Mind’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Art Spot is our wall on Morning Dose where we feature student artwork every week. This week, we're showing you art from students over at Spring ISD's Spring High School.

Our first piece is by Zandra Addington, and her piece is called "L'espirit Du Frustré." Zandra says that the painting represents the way beautiful things are able to be born and grow from the seeds of sorrow and frustration. Not only are they nurtured by hope, but they are able to thrive from adversity and hardships.

Our second piece is by Darian Paul, and it's called "Creative Mind." Darian says that the painting of a butterfly on a woman's head represents that art is an artist's wings, and art brings freedom to people because you can create anything.