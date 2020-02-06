Spring ISD’s Spring High School presents ‘Expiration’ and ‘The Industry from Below’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's art on The Art Spot is brought to you by the talented students over at Spring ISD's Spring High School.

Our first piece is by 17-year-old Ruth Hardy, and her piece is called "Expiration." Ruth drew a self-portrait, and added a bar code to her forehead, hence the title. Ruth says that art is an opportunity for her to be creative, and express ideas that she cannot put into words.

Our second piece is by 17-year-old An Nguyen, and her piece is a cardboard architectural sculpture with working lights. It's called "The Industry from Below." An says the sculpture was inspired by Disney, and the cottage in the movie "Snow White."