Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Original Harlem Globetrotters never cease to amaze, but this year the team is taking its act to the next level! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe hits the court with Lucky Jiang, Sweet Lou II Dunbar and Zeus McClurkin at the University of Houston ahead of the "Pushing the Limits" show this weekend.

The Harlem Globetrotters 2020 world tour will be at the Fertitta Center from Feb. 15 - 16.

Tickets are currently available at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video