WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser says the United States “did not go around the world knocking on every country door” trying to organize a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China.

The U.S. did not send a delegation of dignitaries to Beijing but is allowing American athletes to complete. Major U.S. allies like Britain, Australia and Canada followed suit, also citing human rights abuses by the Chinese government. But an array of world leaders did attend the opening ceremonies.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the Biden administration made “a statement of principle about what we, the United States, were going to do.” He says some nations joined the U.S. and others “made a different decision.”

But he cited “the broad level of alignment” among “like-minded democracies coming together on a range of challenges that China poses, whether it’s in the realm of military aggression or in the realm of economic coercion or in the realm of human rights.”