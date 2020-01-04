About KIAH

KIAH-TV is a CW affiliate that has been broadcasting in Houston for over 50 years! The station signed on as an independent (Ch 39) in 1967 under the call letters KHTV and was initially best known for its presentation of Houston Wrestling with Paul Boesch. A charter affiliate of the WB Network, the station call letters were changed to KHWB in September of 1999 and “WB39 News at 9” debuted in the fall of 2000. After the dissolution of the WB Network and the creation of the CW in 2006, the station’s network affiliation changed and subsequently the station’s call letters became KIAH. At times over the 50+ years on the air, the station has broadcast Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, and Houston Texans games and been home to a variety of newscasts. CW39 also produced a morning segment produced program “Morning Dose,” which officially ended in late August 2020. On August 21, 2020, CW39 became the proud home of CW39 NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, a locally produced 4-hour all traffic and weather show, with headlines, along with syndicated hits such as black-ish, The Goldbergs, Two and a Half Men, and Maury.