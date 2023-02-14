Adam Krueger’s most popular videos

Have you seen CW39 Houston chief meteorologist Adam Krueger’s viral TikTok videos? Here are his most popular ones!

489.9K views “Bet you can’t say duck duck goose”

@weatheradam

Replying to @marypopss Mean Girls? Challenge accepted! @lindsaylohan @laceychabertcollection @laceychabert @jonathandbennett @whatsupdanny @amypoehler #meangirls #weather #meteorologist #funny #smooth #movie #houston #texas #tx #tinafey

♬ Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch – Missy Elliott

“Is it possible to get a ‘SpaceBalls’ reference in the weather” 773.2

@weatheradam

Replying to @drillsgtjesus Spaceballs in the weather? Challenge accepted! #spaceballs #weather #weatherman #challenge #challengeaccepted #meteorologist #meteorology #arcticblast #funny #smooth #live #livetv #news #tx #texas #houston @cw39houston #billpullman #HolidayOREOke

♬ original sound – Adam Krueger

“I bet you can’t say: I like feet” 779K views

@weatheradam

Replying to @otakuanimegodofweebs @Nelly in the weather? Challenge accepted! #nelly #countrygrammar #stlouis #memphis #texas #indiana #chitown #kc #motown #alabama #la #weather #news #livetv #funny #smooth #viral #houston #tx @cw39houston #challenge #challengeaccepted #takingrequests

♬ Country Grammar (Hot…) – Instrumental – Nelly

“Ice ice baby” 852K views

@weatheradam

Replying to @amysager522 @vanillaiceme Ice Ice Baby in the weather? Challenge accepted! #vanillaice #iceicebaby #icestorm #winterstorm #ice #challenge #houston #texas #tx #weather #weatherman #meteorologist #funny #smooth @cw39houston

♬ Ice Ice Baby – Vanilla Ice

834K views “Challenge: Use 4 U.S. presidents” names”

@weatheradam

Replying to @mdb722

♬ original sound – Adam Krueger

Wordle in the weather 1.1M “Hutch”

@weatheradam

#wordleintheweather #wordle #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #wordletok #wordletips #weather #meteorologist #texas #houston #weatherman #challenge #news #tiktokchallege #trending #justforfun #perfect #respect #amnewsers #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #fy #fypシ #satisfying #underrated #work #blowthisup #viral #viralvideo @cw39houston #funny #clever #interesting #hack #lifehack #smooth #healthadepopit

♬ original sound – Adam Krueger

1.3M views “DMX lyrics, I dare you”

@weatheradam

Replying to @salomon.nunez DMX in the weather? Challenge accepted! #dmx #partyup #upinhere #challenge #challengeaccepted #weather #weatherman #meteorologist #meteorology #funny #smooth #k18results #tx #texas #houston #takingrequests @cw39houston

♬ Party Up – DMX

2.7M views “Eminem lyrics! Let’s do this”

@weatheradam

Replying to @brittanipaquin @eminem “Without Me” in the weather? Challenge accepted! #eminem #withoutme #guesswhosback #weather #challenge #meteorologist #houston #texas #tx #smooth #funny #viral @cw39houston

♬ without me – -tpwk

3.4M views Tupac lyrics would be cool I think

@weatheradam

Replying to @ldimno Tupac in the weather? Challenge accepted! #tupac #2pac #weather #challenge #challengeaccepted #weatherman #california #californialove #ca #meteorology #meteorologist #smooth #funny #KAYKissCountdown @cw39houston #houston #texas #tx

♬ original sound – Adam Krueger

