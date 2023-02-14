Adam Krueger’s most popular videos Have you seen CW39 Houston chief meteorologist Adam Krueger’s viral TikTok videos? Here are his most popular ones! 489.9K views “Bet you can’t say duck duck goose” @weatheradam Replying to @marypopss Mean Girls? Challenge accepted! @lindsaylohan @laceychabertcollection @laceychabert @jonathandbennett @whatsupdanny @amypoehler #meangirls #weather #meteorologist #funny #smooth #movie #houston #texas #tx #tinafey ♬ Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch – Missy Elliott “Is it possible to get a ‘SpaceBalls’ reference in the weather” 773.2 @weatheradam Replying to @drillsgtjesus Spaceballs in the weather? Challenge accepted! #spaceballs #weather #weatherman #challenge #challengeaccepted #meteorologist #meteorology #arcticblast #funny #smooth #live #livetv #news #tx #texas #houston @cw39houston #billpullman #HolidayOREOke ♬ original sound – Adam Krueger “I bet you can’t say: I like feet” 779K views @weatheradam Replying to @otakuanimegodofweebs @Nelly in the weather? Challenge accepted! #nelly #countrygrammar #stlouis #memphis #texas #indiana #chitown #kc #motown #alabama #la #weather #news #livetv #funny #smooth #viral #houston #tx @cw39houston #challenge #challengeaccepted #takingrequests ♬ Country Grammar (Hot…) – Instrumental – Nelly “Ice ice baby” 852K views @weatheradam Replying to @amysager522 @vanillaiceme Ice Ice Baby in the weather? Challenge accepted! #vanillaice #iceicebaby #icestorm #winterstorm #ice #challenge #houston #texas #tx #weather #weatherman #meteorologist #funny #smooth @cw39houston ♬ Ice Ice Baby – Vanilla Ice 834K views “Challenge: Use 4 U.S. presidents” names” @weatheradam Replying to @mdb722 ♬ original sound – Adam Krueger Wordle in the weather 1.1M “Hutch” @weatheradam #wordleintheweather #wordle #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #wordletok #wordletips #weather #meteorologist #texas #houston #weatherman #challenge #news #tiktokchallege #trending #justforfun #perfect #respect #amnewsers #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #fy #fypシ #satisfying #underrated #work #blowthisup #viral #viralvideo @cw39houston #funny #clever #interesting #hack #lifehack #smooth #healthadepopit ♬ original sound – Adam Krueger 1.3M views “DMX lyrics, I dare you” @weatheradam Replying to @salomon.nunez DMX in the weather? Challenge accepted! #dmx #partyup #upinhere #challenge #challengeaccepted #weather #weatherman #meteorologist #meteorology #funny #smooth #k18results #tx #texas #houston #takingrequests @cw39houston ♬ Party Up – DMX 2.7M views “Eminem lyrics! Let’s do this” @weatheradam Replying to @brittanipaquin @eminem “Without Me” in the weather? Challenge accepted! #eminem #withoutme #guesswhosback #weather #challenge #meteorologist #houston #texas #tx #smooth #funny #viral @cw39houston ♬ without me – -tpwk 3.4M views Tupac lyrics would be cool I think @weatheradam Replying to @ldimno Tupac in the weather? Challenge accepted! #tupac #2pac #weather #challenge #challengeaccepted #weatherman #california #californialove #ca #meteorology #meteorologist #smooth #funny #KAYKissCountdown @cw39houston #houston #texas #tx ♬ original sound – Adam Krueger