A child safety seat anchor in new versions of the Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck may not be safe at all, according to a recall order disclosed by the NHTSA on Tuesday.

Welds on the upper child seat anchors can be loose enough to be moved by hand, prompting Toyota to recall 75,316 Tacomas from the 2022-2023 model years. Toyota estimates that only 5% of the recalled vehicles have insufficient spot welds that can compromise the LATCH child seat safety anchors.

The issue specifically affects the upper tether anchor used to secure forward-facing child safety seats. The welds don’t have enough strength to meet federal vehicle safety standards, and may result in the child seat moving during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The trucks at issue were manufactured from Oct. 21, 2021 through May 28, 2022, after a manufacturing change to prevent burrs on the anchors.

Toyota is still developing a remedy for the issue, and owners can expect notification by mail as early as Sept. 2. The trucks are still under warranty so the fix will be completed for free at Toyota service centers. For more information, owners can contact Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331 or visit Toyota’s recall site.

