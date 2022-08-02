Genesis in August will finally start deliveries of its redesigned 2023 G90 full-size sedan in the U.S., and the automaker on Tuesday provided pricing information.

The new G90, which represents the second generation of the flagship nameplate, is available in two grades, each with a unique powertrain.

The base G90 3.5T AWD is priced from $89,495 and the more powerful G90 3.5T E-SC AWD is priced from $99,795. Both figures include a $1,095 destination charge.

Genesis also lists a $575 surcharge for metallic and pearl exterior paint selections, and a $1,500 surcharge for matte paint selections.

2023 Genesis G90

The G90 3.5T AWD features a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. The G90 3.5T E-SC AWD features the same engine but with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system attached. The mild-hybrid setup includes an electric compressor designed to increase boost pressure at low revs, before the turbochargers take over. The powertrain in this case is rated at 409 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. In both cases there’s an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Unlike rivals in this segment, the base G90 3.5T AWD comes with pretty much everything standard. The list includes a road-scanning adjustable suspension, a surround-view camera system, nappa leather, heated seats (with cooling up front), three-zone climate control, Bang & Olufsen audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging for mobile devices, a head-up display, and a host of electronic driver-assist features.

Upgrading to G90 3.5T E-SC AWD takes the standard features of the base model, plus the more potent powertrain, and adds a few extras. They include a multi-chamber air suspension, rear-wheel steering, powered rear seats with massaging and cooling, an extra wireless charging point, and Bang & Olufsen’s 3D Premium audio system with 26 speakers.

Genesis has also extended its Priority One program to the 2023 G90. Members of the program can secure a build slot with a $1,000 refundable deposit. The program also provides members with access to a dedicated concierge to help throughout the ordering process and delivery.

