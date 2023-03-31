The 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron, the updated version of the former E-Tron, goes on sale this summer priced from $75,495.

That’s a steep increase from the $71,995 starting price of the 2023 E-Tron, though Audi has implemented numerous updates—including a big boost in range.

Pricing for the coupe-like 2024 Q8 Sportback E-Tron starts at $78,895. All figures mentioned include destination.

The original E-Tron arrived for 2019 and ticked many of the right boxes for EV fans, but it was let down by its low 204 miles of range. Efficiency updates for 2021 increased the range to 222 miles, though rival EVs were well over 300 miles at that point.

2024 Audi Q8 Sportback E-Tron

The EPA has yet to publish range estimates for the Q8 E-Tron and Q8 Sportback E-Tron, but Audi said the latter is expected to deliver a 300-mile estimate. Among the key upgrades is a new 114-kwh battery which is standard for the U.S. market.

Charging performance has also seen an improvement. Charging at up to 170 kw will be possible, which will enable the battery to be topped up from 10-80% in around 30 minutes, according to Audi. Buyers will receive two years of DC fast-charging included at no additional cost via the Electrify America network.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron

Just the one powertrain will be offered at launch. It will feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system good for 402 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in a little over five seconds. A sportier SQ8 grade has been confirmed by Audi to join the lineup later in the year. It is expected to arrive with a tri-motor all-wheel-drive setup (two motors rear and one motor front) good for 496 hp.

Those horsepower figures are unchanged from the E-Tron, but tweaks have been made to improve efficiency. For example, some of the asynchronous motors feature 14 coils generating the electromagnetic field, instead of 12 previously. This boosts torque, according to Audi, but if the extra performance isn’t needed then less energy is consumed.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron

Changes to the exterior styling are subtle and consist of new fascias and a number of aerodynamic improvements, including the use of active shutters for the radiator, to help reduce drag. The Audi logo has also been given a flatter design. Overall drag is about 6% lower compared to the E-Tron, Audi said.

Changes inside are even more subtle. There are new trim materials, increased use of recycled materials, and four-zone climate control. The driver is greeted with a digital instrument cluster and two more touch-sensitive screens sit in the center stack. These control the infotainment system and comfort settings.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron

As a top-of-the-range Audi, the Q8 E-Tron comes with all the bells and whistles. Features, either standard or available, include an air suspension, matrix LED headlights, Bang & Olufsen audio, a glass panorama roof, four-zone climate control, and wheel sizes measuring up to 22 inches.

Production of the Q8 E-Tron and Q8 Sportback E-Tron is handled at Audi’s plant in Brussels, Belgium. Audi claims the process is carbon neutral, due in part to the use of renewable energy.

Audi is also working on an update for the gas-powered Q8, though the automaker hasn’t mentioned whether this model will be offered in the U.S. It’s possible the regular Q8 will also receive a new name following its update.

