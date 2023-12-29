Mercedes-Benz is making a number of changes to its EQE and EQS electric SUV and respective sedan/hatchback models for the 2024 model year, including updates to improve range and a new braking system that could address a common complaint about earlier models.

In the EQS and EQE, Mercedes tuned its regenerative braking for efficiency, opting for more regen than other automakers. It’s a very different approach than Porsche and Audi use—in the 2024 Q8 E-Tron, for instance. Those other German luxury automakers opted for less regen, allowing EVs to coast more when the driver is off the accelerator.

Whatever the reason, this resulted in a pedal feel that can feel imprecise in the last few feet of a stop, and lack feedback during harder braking. It’s something Green Car Reports has pointed out in several reviews of these models, although it improved in the EQS SUV.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Apparently taking this criticism into account, Mercedes confirmed an “all-new braking system” for 2024 EQS and EQE models. The automaker promises “improved brake feel,” but that’s yet to be tested once Green Car Reports gets some driving time in the updated models to find out if that’s the case.

All 2024 EQS and EQE models also get heat pumps for improved cold-weather performance, while dual-motor 4Matic models get an all-wheel-drive disconnect feature that Mercedes claims will improve real-world range.

Mercedes is also claiming small range increases on the EPA testing cycle for some EQS sedan variants. The EQS 450 4Matic and EQS 580 4Matic sedans are now both rated at 345 miles, increases of 2 miles and 5 miles, respectively. The AMG EQS sedan gets a 23-mile boost, to 305 miles. In addition to extracting more range from existing architectures, Mercedes has also suggested that it plans to boost the EV efficiency focus with its next-generation MMA architecture, set to debut for 2025.

Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition

The EQS SUV gets more usable battery capacity, too—now 118.0 kwh—but Mercedes isn’t reporting an increase in EPA range. The EQE 350+ SUV and EQE 500 4Matic SUV also get a 96.0-kwh pack, while the EQE 350 4Matic SUV gets a 90.6-kwh pack.

Some EQS sedan models also have more power for 2024. The base single-motor rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ now makes 355 hp and 419 lb-ft of torque (up from 328 hp and 417 lb-ft before), while the EQS 580 4Matic now produces 536 hp and 633 lb-ft (compared to 516 hp and 631 lb-ft before). Most models get some equipment changes as well, including a Manufaktur Signature Interior Package for EQS sedans.

The 2024 EQE sedan and SUV start at $76,050 and $79,050, respectively, with the $1,150 destination charge. EQS pricing starts at $105,550 for both the sedan and SUV.

