Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to the Fast and Furious franchise playing his character Luke Hobbs, the actor tweeted Thursday.

Johnson announced in 2021 that he would not be returning to the franchise but had a mid-credits cameo as Hobbs in the latest movie, “Fast X.” It turns out that won’t be the last we see of Hobbs.

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d ðºð Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away ð¤¯ðð¾ð The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

“The next Fast and Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the Hobbs movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter and set up ‘Fast X: Part: II,'” Johnson tweeted. This 11th movie was originally thought to wrap up the main storyline, but Vin Diesel, who plays lead character Dominic Toretto, recently hinted that an additional movie may be in the works, giving the story a trilogy ending.

Johnson joined the “Fast and Furious” cast for 2011’s “Fast Five” and appeared in the next three movies, as well as the spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw,” which focused on his character and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. Spinoffs like this, and the Hobbs movie mentioned by Johnson, leave room for the franchise to continue even if the main story ends.

Fast and Furious

After filming of the eighth movie, “The Fate of the Furious,” wrapped, Johnson made some negative comments about his co-stars, and he did not return for “F9,” reiterating in 2022 that he was done with the franchise despite Diesel’s overtures. Things seem to have changed.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us,” Johnson tweeted. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve—and always take care of the franchise, characters, and fans we love.”

