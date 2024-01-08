The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 walloped the competition to be named Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024. Despite a set of strong rivals, the Z06 won in a unanimous vote of our editors.

But the Z06 isn’t perfect, and each car had elements that we’d love incorporated into it. The finalists included the Lucid Air Sapphire with its forward-looking electric powertrain, the Acura Integra Type S with its slick-shifting 6-speed manual transmission, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse with its pony car pedigree, and the BMW M2, which carries the torch for small car fun from the ultimate driving machine brand.

In a perfect world, the Corvette Z06 would incorporate attributes from each of our finalists. Call it our flight of fancy. We call it the Frankencar, and it’s damn fun to daydream about.

Join us as we piece together the 2024 Frankencar, a vehicle with the best bits from the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 finalists.

Lucid Air Sapphire Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2024 Acura Integra Type S

Powertrain

The powertrain for the 2024 Frankencar lives in make-believe land. It marries the best aspects of our internal combustion-engine competitors and the electric finalist. We love the instant response as well as the 1,234 hp and 1,430 lb-ft of torque from the Lucid Air Sapphire’s electric powertrain. But give it the battle cry that thunders from the Z06’s quad exhaust tips, and the ability to do more than a handful of laps at full tilt on a racetrack. Silent motoring is serene, but the scream of the Z06’s exhaust is still intoxicating. It would also have the Air Sapphire’s efficiency of 105 MPGe combined, and the 427 miles of EPA-rated range. Last but not least, let’s give it the Acura Integra Type S’s short-throw 6-speed manual transmission that snicks from gear to gear. It’s so satisfying. We still #GiveAShift, right?

Lucid Air Sapphire

Styling

Editorial Director Marty Padgett argues the C8 generation doesn’t look like a Corvette. It kind of looks like an unfinished Ferrari. So, let’s make the Frankencar a slinky four-door sedan with the gorgeous proportions and low roofline of the Air Sapphire. Despite its sedan body style, the Sapphire has a low front end that can scrape over speed bumps. It’s great for looks and aerodynamics, but not practical at all times. We’d add the ability to lift up to the Acura Integra Type S’s ride height at the push of a button because you shouldn’t scrape the bodywork of such a special one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Acura Integra Type S Lucid Air Sapphire 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Charlotte Motor Speedway, July 2023

Dynamics

All five finalists are impressive dynamically, though the Mustang Dark Horse did fall on its face during final track testing at Atlanta Motorsports Park. We’d dial in the Corvette Z06’s sharp turn-in response and mid-corner stability, give it the Lucid Air’s massive carbon-ceramic brakes, and bake in the Mustang Dark Horse’s brake feel. Grab the Air Sapphire’s quick 13:1 steering ratio for good measure. Last but not least, toss in the Acura Type S’s predictable and controllable at-the-limit handling that seems to tell you exactly when the car is about to lose grip.

Lucid Air Sapphire Lucid Air Sapphire Lucid Air Sapphire

Interior

This one’s easy. Give us the Lucid Air’s interior layout for daily driving and comfort, but assemble it with the BMW M2’s drum-tight build quality. Lucid puts the most essential climate controls on the dashboard with toggles, and there’s a real volume knob. There’s even seating for five. Just don’t give the Frankencar the M2’s uncomfortable sport bucket seats.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Value

Compared to rivals for various aspects of performance, each one of these cars is a value proposition in its own right. Given recent inflation in the market, we can also make a case that each of them is too expensive by anywhere from $5,000-$100,000. We’d price the 2024 Frankencar at the Integra Type S’s $51,995, which would be quite the steal for the amazing amalgamation that we’ve designed. Thank goodness we make the rules in this make-believe world.

Welcome to our fantasy. Someone, please flip the switches, power up the tubes, and get the metal patient on the table to bring this Frankencar to life.

