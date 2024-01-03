Sedans and hybrids still matter in an era where everything costs too much money. One of our favorite sedans has returned with a hybrid powertrain that sips fuel while hauling up to five adults in comfort and style.

With Toyota Prius-like fuel economy and far more space, the Honda Accord is The Car Connection Best Hybrid To Buy 2024. With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10 the Honda Accord Hybrid brings fresh tech to the nameplate with generous standard safety equipment and a cleaner powertrain.

The Accord outranks the Toyota Prius’ TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, and while it matches the BMW 3-Series and Porsche Cayenne hybrids, both of those vehicles wear luxury badges that cost far more than the Honda. The Accord Hybrid can be had in Sport trim for $33,640, including a $1,095 destination charge. That’s the price of a mid-trim Prius, which is far smaller and less practical. Honda’s own CR-V Hybrid is another team favorite, but its overall rating of 7.0 out of 10 falls short of the Accord.

2023 Honda Accord Sport Hybrid

With up to 48 mpg combined, the Accord Hybrid comes up short of the Prius as well as other midsize hybrid sedans such as the Hyundai Sonata. It excels in its total package, however.

Honda pairs a 2.0-liter inline-4 with two electric motors and a nominally sized battery for a combined 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The power comes on strong enough off the line thanks to the electric motor’s instant torque, but this is no sport sedan. The hybrid system is integrated well enough that the modest power output is smoother than most turbo-4s in this class. Sport mode remaps the Accord’s throttle response and steering weight for quicker tip-in and heavier steering, but the amplified powertrain sounds are something we could do without.

Despite not being an electric car, Honda’s given the Accord Hybrid paddle shifters with EV-like features. The plastic paddles toggle through six levels of regenerative braking, with the final level being a near one-pedal driving situation that’s close to what one might find in an electric car. Honda seems to be giving its hybrid drivers a preview of the future here.

Honda’s given the Accord a well-turned suspension with front struts and a multilink rear now relying on passive dampers. While there’s a lack of verve here, the motions are well controlled and damped with good steering response and a stiffer body.

The Accord is a large car now with a 111.4-inch wheelbase. It has seating for five, though four adults will be comfortable. Big front and rear doors make getting in an out a breeze, and tall passengers will have no complaints regardless of where they are seated thanks to 40.8 inches of rear legroom. The 60/40-split back seats fold to expand the 16.7-cubic-foot trunk, and the hybrid battery pack doesn’t sacrifice cargo space.

Every Accord features automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams.

2023 Honda Accord Sport Hybrid

Hybrid models come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote start, LED headlights, and a sunroof in Sport trim for the aforementioned $33,640. Spending up on higher trims adds in leather-trimmed seats, parking sensors, memory seating for the driver, a wireless smartphone charger, and a head-up display. A top-spec Touring Hybrid model costs $39,635 in an era where the average transaction price crests $46,000.

The Accord Hybrid saves money both at the time of purchase and at the pump.

Related Articles